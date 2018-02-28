Substance in envelope sickens 11 at Marine base in Virginia
(NBC) - Eleven people reported feeling ill and three were taken to a hospital Tuesday after an envelope containing an unidentified substance was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in suburban Washington, officials said.
The fire department in Arlington, Virginia, where the facility is, said that the three hospitalized victims were stable but that their conditions weren't immediately available.
A gunnery sergeant opened the envelope, which was received at about 4 p.m. ET, the base said Tuesday night. People who were exposed reported symptoms including itchy hands and faces and bloody noses, a Marine official told NBC News. The building was evacuated immediately.
Closely following the situation at Ft. Myer in Arlington. This is scary, I hope very much that everyone involved will be alright. https://twitter.com/ArlingtonVaFD/status/968620608585129985 …
The Marine Corps said the FBI was assisting with the investigation.
Henderson Hall, the Marine Corps' headquarters company unit, is part of the Army-commanded multi-service facility, which is home to the Arlington National Cemetery Honor Guard.
More Stories
-
An Abilene ISD janitor is accused of sexually assaulting a student on…
-
Selena fans will have a new way to show their love of the star,…
-
Walmart will only sell guns and ammunition to people over the age of…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.