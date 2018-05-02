Suspect pleads guilty to passing 'movie money' at Abilene businesses

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A suspect accused of passing 'movie money' at several Abilene businesses has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 2 years in jail for the crime.

Brian Guilliams, 27, pleaded guilty to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and received his 2-year sentence last week.

Court documents state police began investigating the movie money in November of 2016 after receiving reports that several $100 and $50 bills with the words "For Motion Picture Use Only" on them were being passed at local businesses.

The investigation led to a raid at an Abilene motel room, where officers found Guilliams and two other suspects - Sean

McNamara and Brandi Mullany - inside along with several "movie money bills", hypodermic needles, and a vial of methamphetamine, according to the documents.

Guilliams admitted to using the movie money at one business in Abilene.

Both McNamara and Mullany pleaded guilty previously, with McNamara receiving 4 years in jail and Mullany receiving probation.