Suspect pleads guilty to passing 'movie money' at Abilene businesses
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A suspect accused of passing 'movie money' at several Abilene businesses has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 2 years in jail for the crime.
Brian Guilliams, 27, pleaded guilty to Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and received his 2-year sentence last week.
Court documents state police began investigating the movie money in November of 2016 after receiving reports that several $100 and $50 bills with the words "For Motion Picture Use Only" on them were being passed at local businesses.
The investigation led to a raid at an Abilene motel room, where officers found Guilliams and two other suspects - SeanMcNamara and Brandi Mullany - inside along with several "movie money bills", hypodermic needles, and a vial of methamphetamine, according to the documents.
Guilliams admitted to using the movie money at one business in Abilene.
Both McNamara and Mullany pleaded guilty previously, with McNamara receiving 4 years in jail and Mullany receiving probation.
