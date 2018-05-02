Sweetwater Fire Department celebrating 110 years of serving Sweetwater, Nolan County

SWEETWATER, TX (KTAB) - The Sweetwater Fire Department will celebrate 110 years of protecting and serving Sweetwater and Nolan County on Friday.

The Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department started in 1908. In the 1970s, the department added an ambulance service. Chief Grant Madden spoke to KTAB News about the history of the department.

"We've had a lot of trucks," Chief Madden says. "When they first started here we were using horse drawn carriage. Then they went to a gasoline, I think it was a LaFrance engine, and then they've just progressed form there."

The changes haven't been with just the trucks. Documentation of response crews have also changed over the years.

"Whoever came in would write down where the fire was, go on the call and then they would write down who all was there and how long they worked," Chief Madden explains. "They would fight a full structure fire with 3 people."

The changes don't stop there. Chief Madden has a copy of the original by-laws for the Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department, and there's some pretty interesting fines.

"Showing cowardice at a fire, they would charge you 50 cents" Chief Madden says.

Even after 110 years of service, the mission still remains the same.

"Continuing the tradition of service above self, helping this community, helping this county, continue on," Chief Madden says.



The Sweetwater Fire and Ambulance Service will host an anniversary celebration on Friday, May 4, at the department on the 900 block of East Broadway