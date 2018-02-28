Texas bus driver fired after video appears to show him lighting crack pipe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video of a bus driver for AGE of Central Texas lighting up what appears to be a crack pipe is under review by police.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Video of a bus driver for AGE of Central Texas lighting up what appears to be a crack pipe is under review by police.

A KXAN viewer recorded the video of the bus driver as he was waiting at a stop light at US 79 and Mays Street in Round Rock. In the video, you can see the bus driver holding the pipe and using a lighter to light it.

As the person records the driver, the driver actually notices and makes eye contact with the camera as the light changes and the bus driver drives away.

A spokesperson for the AGE of Central Texas says they found out about the video when it was posted on social media Tuesday night. Rob Faubion, the director of marketing and communications for the agency, says when they found out, the driver was immediately fired.

“This was an isolated event by a single individual and the incident in no way reflects our mission and our value of AGE of Central Texas,” Faubion says. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Faubion says they reported the incident to the Round Rock Police Department, which is currently investigating. Faubion says they’re thankful the person posted the video because then they were able to react quickly since “this is not behavior we condone or accept.”

