Texas trooper who disarmed suspect firing 28 rounds from assault-style rifle gets Medal of Honor

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) - Last week, State law enforcement officials were honored for their service.

A Big Spring Trooper with the Department of Public Safety was among them.

Cpl. Hope Hohertz received the Medal of Valor stemming from her actions during a shootout back in December of 2016.

Hohertz responded to a local business in Big Spring about a suspect with a gun.

The trooper fired at the suspect who then fled the scene in his car, according to prior reports.

Hohertz caught up to the suspect who then got out of the vehicle and fired about 28 rounds with a semi-automatic rifle at responding officers.

At the scene Hohertz managed to stop the suspect after wounding him with a shotgun, according to a release.

“All of our award recipients have demonstrated the type of commitment to duty and courage that makes Texans feel so fortunate to live in this great state – from life-saving efforts to the bravery and generosity demonstrated during Hurricane Harvey,” said Director McCraw. “We are proud of these men and women who exemplify the finest attributes of public service in their everyday duties and in the critical moments when their selflessness and quick action saved lives and protected Texans.”

Article from YourBasin.com