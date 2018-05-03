Main News

Thousands of power outages reported in Jones County

By: Joshua Engard

Posted: May 02, 2018 10:48 PM CDT

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - American Electric Power (AEP) has reported nearly 4,000 power outages in Jones County Wednesday night.

Outages have occurred in the cities of Anson, Hawley, Avoca, Lueders and Stamford, according to AEP Texas.

Crews are currently working to access the situation. 

To report an outage, call AEP at 1-877-373-4858.

