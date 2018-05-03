Thousands still without power after severe storms hit Jones County overnight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm damage to Haskell ISD (KTAB/KRBC)

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Thousands of people are still without power after severe storms hit Jones County overnight.

AEP Texas shows Hawley, Anson, Avoca, and Stamford are still experiencing widespread outages, affecting nearly 4,000 customers. They have been without power since at least 11:00 p.m.

At least 8 transmission structures, along with wires, poles, and other powerline equipment was damaged during the severe weather, according to an AEP Texas representative, who told KTAB and KRBC repairs are expected to be complete around 12:30 p.m.

Stamford, Anson, and Hawley ISDs have all canceled school for the day due to the outages.

However, Haskell ISD is in school after high winds blew part

of the roof of their building.

It's currently unknown how long repairs will take to fix the outages. KTAB and KRBC have reached out to AEP Texas for more information.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for updates throughout the day.