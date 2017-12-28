Travel safety in cold weather

Abilene, Texas (KRBC) - Tx Dot has been pre-treating heavily trafficked streets to help keep ice from sticking sticking.

"We pretreated last week, we applied a mixture of brine and that was to help discourage ice from sticking to road ways and then whenever the precipitation came through they were out monitoring conditions to see if any icy patches and wherever they needed it they were treating it with a salt aggregate mixture," said Mary Belle Olsen, Tx Dot's Public Information Official.

Even with the pre-treating many drivers were still sent sliding and some even crashed into guardrails and other cars.

"People following too closely, and thinking they can handle the roads at the speeds they are going when in actuality they can't," said Jason Quintana, a truck driver.

While some drivers were lucky.

"The roads have been real good coming from my house, i have no noticed any ice at all," said Roddy Haley, a local driver.

Cooler temperatures are expected through the New Year, so here are some tips you can follow that could save your car and in some cases even your life

"Do not cut off these big trucks, they cannot stop, you can cause them to jack knife and it is extremely dangerous," said Katie Dove, a local driver.

."Back up more than what you think, at least 50 yards or so i would suggest a 100 yards per vehicle on the icy roads," said Quintana.

"We encourage drivers to drive to conditions which may mean slower than the posted speed limit," said Olsen.

Bridges and elevated roadways will be more dangerous than main streets, so always use caution when out driving.