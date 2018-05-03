Two indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A man and woman were indicted Thursday for engaging in organized criminal activity through burglarizing residents in Taylor County, according to court documents.

Lakeisha Nelson, 42, and Jarvis Kimble, 27, engaged in burglaries in Taylor County on or around June 11, 2015, according to the documents.

The two were believed to be working with a man named John Raymond Williams.

Nelson and Kimble were stopped in a vehicle by Abilene police and found to be in possession of propterty stolen from Taylor County residents, according to the release.

In a recorded statement, Nelson admitted the items were stolen and would be pawned or sold, according to the release. Records of Nelson pawning stolen items were also obtained.