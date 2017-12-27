TxDOT Abilene preparing roads for possible weekend winter weather

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. As the possibility of another round of winter weather moves into the area this weekend, TxDOT's Abilene District started pre-treating major roadways this afternoon as roadway conditions allow.

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – As the possibility of another round of winter weather moves into the area this weekend, TxDOT’s Abilene District started pre-treating major roadways Wednesday afternoon as roadway conditions allow.

Counties throughout the Abilene district will pre-treat Tier 1 and Tier 2 roadways with brine, which will discourage ice or snow from sticking to the pavement if the area does receive wintry precipitation. Tier 1 roadways include all sections of I-20 throughout the district, and US 84 from Roscoe to the Garza County line. Tier 2 roadways include US 277, US 83/84, SH 36, SH 70 and other high-traffic roadways in the district. Pre-treating operations will continue until all Tier 1 and Tier 2 roadways in the 13-county district are treated, and crews will continue to respond to snow and ice situations as the need arises.

The Abilene district is working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor weather conditions for any potential winter weather. Safety of the traveling public is TxDOT’s priority, and crews have been working in shifts around the clock to prepare for and respond to wintry weather that moved into the district yesterday.

Motorists can also do their part by driving carefully and following these guidelines: