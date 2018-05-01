VFW raise new flags at elementary school, speak on Loyalty Day

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Students at East Elementary School in Brownwood observed as a representative of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) raised new flags Tuesday morning, according to a Brownwood Independent School District press release.

VFW Post 3278 Commander and Retired Lt. Colonel James Masters raised new American and Texas flags to replace the old tattered ones in front of the school, according to the release.

Masters also spoke to the students about Loyalty Day, originally known as Americanism Day as a counter to the May 1 celebration of the establishment of the Communist Party, according to the release.

“The first day of May is Loyalty Day and is a day filled with activities designed to involve everyone in a great display of loyalty to our flag and our country,” Masters said in the release. “Be proud to be an American. Fly your flag with pride.”