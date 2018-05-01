W&W Zoo re-opening for the summer season

EARLY, Texas (KTAB) - Animal lovers are invited to enjoy a unique zoo experience in Early. At many zoos visitors are only able to look at the animals, but it's a little more hands on at W&W Zoo located off Highway 183 between the Brownwood Regional Airport at the town of May.

It's a zoo experience like no other.

"The kids can hand feed certain animals and interact with them. We'll have pony rides, camel rides. It's just more hands on, close up you know just to see how the animals really are," Zookeeper, Ron Sweet said.

"I've never seen another zoo where the people can touch the animals," W&W Zoo owner, Billy Waddle said.

What started as a monkey farm has grown into a zoo filled with exotic animals.

"We have zebra, camel, water buffalo, coatimundis, kinkajous, different types of pigs, tortoises, all kinds of hoof stock," Sweet said.

There are almost 200 monkeys on the zoo and 300 animals total. After closing for a while working on improvements and additions, W&W is ready to re-open for the summer.

"We wanted to add new things and everything. We've added a lot of animals, bringing in different stuff and building new pens," Waddle said.

The staff is still looking to make it even better.

"Eventually we'll have water buffalo broke to ride, Zebra broke to ride that's what we're working on now," Sweet said.

"We're learning as we go," Waddle said.

W&W Zoo will be open Saturdays from noon to 5 pm. During the week, small groups and people interested in having parties at the zoo can call and reserve their spot.