Abilene Place 2 candidates continue to raise, spend money

By: Travis Ruiz

Posted: May 01, 2018 08:27 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 08:29 AM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Spending and fundraising is continuing in the race for Place 2 of Abilene City Council. 

In the most recent campaign finance reports filed late last week, 8 days before the election, Place 2 is seeing the most action. 

Leading the way this filing period was Alex Russell. She reported contributions of $11,580. Next was incumbent Bruce Kreitler with $5,870 followed by Jack Rentz with $4,835

Included in Russell's contributions was $10,000 she and her husband gave to her campaign. Rentz reported a $2,500 loan from himself to his campaign. 

In the last filing period in early April, Rentz led the way with $44,700 in political contributions.

In place 1, neither incumbent Shane Price nor Clinton Embry reported contributions. Embry, however, did report $30 spent on Facebook ads. 

Early voting ends Tuesday and Election Day is Saturday.

 

