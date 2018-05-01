Abilene Place 2 candidates continue to raise, spend money

Bruce Krietler, Jack Rentz, Alex Russell - City Council Place 2 candidates

Bruce Krietler, Jack Rentz, Alex Russell - City Council Place 2 candidates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Spending and fundraising is continuing in the race for Place 2 of Abilene City Council.

In the most recent campaign finance reports filed late last week, 8 days before the election, Place 2 is seeing the most action.

Leading the way this filing period was Alex Russell. She reported contributions of $11,580. Next was incumbent Bruce Kreitler with $5,870 followed by Jack Rentz with $4,835.

Included in Russell's contributions was $10,000 she and her husband gave to her campaign. Rentz reported a $2,500 loan from himself to his campaign.

In the last filing period in early April, Rentz led the way with $44,700 in political contributions.

In place 1, neither incumbent Shane Price nor Clinton Embry reported contributions. Embry, however, did report $30 spent on Facebook ads.

Early voting ends Tuesday and Election Day is Saturday.