$5,000 reward offered for 'Most Wanted' Texas sex offender

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Billy Don Urango, 26, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and a cash reward up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Urango is wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Urango has been wanted since June 2017 after he absconded from his last known address in Dallas. He also has ties to the cities of Wichita Falls; Watauga (Tarrant County); Bedford (Tarrant County); and Ardmore, Oklahoma. Urango’s criminal history includes a 2010 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident in Grayson County involving an 11-year-old boy.

Urango is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, upper right arm, right forearm, right wrist, upper left arm and left leg. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see Urango’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. Last year, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.