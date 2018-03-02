ACU starts spring ball at Anthony Field

March 1st, 2018 - The ACU Wildcats started getting ready for the second season under head coach Adam Dorrel with their first spring practice of 2018.

The Wildcats are coming off a 2-9 season.

That's not good enough for Coach Dorrel, and he plans to use the next 14 practices to make sure his team is better than they were when the 2017 season came to a close.

"Yah they're very important. When you're a football program that's trying to rise up and you've been at the bottom, spring football is very very important," Adam Dorrel said. "I think the number one thing for us that you can really do for your football program in spring is gain confidence."

"I mean there's a lot of things you can do, you can get better at the Xs and Os, physicality, and all that stuff's important but for right now we need to win in the things that we can win in daily, and I really think if we can improve our confidence in hard work, attention to detail, I think that'll really help kick us off next fall," Dorrel said.

The Wildcats finish off spring practice with a scrimmage at Anthony Field on April 6th.

They open the 2018 season at Baylor on September 1st.