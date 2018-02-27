ASC releases Women's All-Conference team

February 26,2018 - RICHARDSON, Texas – University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Victoria Pena and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Kendall Rollins, were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively, by the American Southwest Conference to highlight the 2018 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams on Monday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.



Pena is the third Comet named East Division Player of the Year, joining Lyndsey Smith (2012) and Alyssa Crockett (2017). She averaged 15.6 points, ranking fourth in the ASC in scoring, and had 110 assists (4.1 per game – fourth in ASC), 183 rebounds, 14 blocks and 62 steals in 27 games. Pena helped UTD to ASC East Division regular season title.



Rollins is the first Cru student-athlete to earn West Division Player of the Year honors. She averaged 15.6 points per game, ranking fifth in the league, along with 6.9 rebounds (9th), 40 assists, eight blocks and 40 steals. Rollins guided UMHB to a West Division regular season title and a runner-up finish in the ASC Championship.



Pena and Rollins, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, UMHB sophomore Hannah Holt, East Texas Baptist University sophomore Kim Childress and Concordia University Texas senior Jaela Dejean.



In the East Division, UT Dallas received four individual awards. In addition to Pena’s Player of the Year, Raenett Hughes was selected as the Freshman of the Year and senior McKenzie Petty was named Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Comet head coach Polly Thomason was named Coach of the Year for the fourth time in her career. Childress was chosen as Newcomer of the Year and University of Texas at Tyler senior guard Alexus Bertrand earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.



In the West Division, Howard Payne University’s Chelsey Harris was the Freshman of the Year and UMHB senior Haven Neal was named the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for the second time in her career. McMurry University earned three individual awards. Senior guard Sham Hunter was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year and junior Monica Jones took Newcomer of the Year. Brittany Densman-Roes was selected as West Division Coach of the Year for the first time in her career.