Chonko resigns as Cowgirls head coach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

February 28, 2018 - ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ head women’s basketball coach Melanie Chonko has resigned her position effective immediately.

Chonko recently completed her fifth season at the helm of her alma mater and she posted a career record of 44-83. HSU was 6-20 in the 2017-18 season.

She led the Cowgirls to the American Southwest Conference Tournament in three of her five years, including this past season when the Cowgirls advanced by beating crosstown rival McMurry on the final day of the regular season.

In her career, she coached two first team, four second team, two third team and six honorable mention all-ASC selections. She has also coached five all freshman-team selections and two all-defensive team selections.

Chonko was a big part of the success of Cowgirl basketball as a player from 1998-2001, as an assistant coach from 2004 to 2013 and then as head coach.

She was part of four conference titles at HSU and played in seven career NCAA Tournament games. She was also an academic all-ASC selection three times and was a CoSIDA academic all-American as a senior.