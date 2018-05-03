Sports

Cisco College sweeps Vernon College

By: Mary Johnson

Posted: May 02, 2018 08:18 PM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 08:18 PM CDT

May 2nd, 2018 - The Cisco College Wranglers swept Vernon College on Wednesday afternoon in Vernon.

The 10th ranked Wranglers top the Chaps 15-0 and 17-11 in the doubleheader.

Former Wylie Bulldog Mack Mueller hit two home runs against Vernon College for his 10th and 11th homers of the year.

Cisco College plays again in Cisco on Saturday. Game one of that doubleheader starts at 1 pm.

