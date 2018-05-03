Cisco College sweeps Vernon College

May 2nd, 2018 - The Cisco College Wranglers swept Vernon College on Wednesday afternoon in Vernon.

The 10th ranked Wranglers top the Chaps 15-0 and 17-11 in the doubleheader.

Former Wylie Bulldog Mack Mueller hit two home runs against Vernon College for his 10th and 11th homers of the year.

Cisco College plays again in Cisco on Saturday. Game one of that doubleheader starts at 1 pm.