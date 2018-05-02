Cougars begin spring practice

May 1, 2018 - The Cooper Cougars started spring practice Monday with a very different look after losing quarterback Ender Freeman, running back Tyress Whitfield, and wide receiver Myllar Royals to graduation.

Head CoachTodd Moebes said, "You know we've had our guys in our program that know our system and they've got to be able to step up and that's what spring ball is for and we're excited about what names we will be talking about once it is over."

Coach Moebes is taking his time this spring to analyze the young talent he has to reload from what he had last year, and his players are excited about the opportunity to make their presence known.

Moebes said, "When you get out here with the pads on and there's 11-on-11 and you're playing football the way it's supposed to be played, I mean, either they're going to shine or they're not so we have our ideas and we might be right at this time, we might be wrong, but kids will have a chance to compete and prove themselves."

Sophomore Aeneas Favors said, "We've been excited all offseason, we've been ready, we like hitting, we like going against each other, we like competing against each other."

Junior Thomas Squyres said, "Our mentality is just that we need to get it done. We need to work hard."

And while losing key faces is tough, the 2018 Cougars will use what they learned from those before them to deliver on the field.

Squyres said, "It's going to be different for sure because last year, as an O-line, we could depend on the skill positions."

Moebes said, "They've had a lot of great leaders over the years, and those guys were certainly some of them, I mean obviously the way that they produced at game time is something that I hope we have guys here that are going to be able to replicate, if they can learn anything from those three guys in the past, most certainly their practice habits, then hopefully they are able to display that this spring."

The expectations continue to be high for this Cougar team, and with much of their defense returning from last year, they will look to continue to improve on their 2017 season.

The Cougars open 2018 at home against Keller on August 31st.