Cougars ready to face 8th ranked Amarillo

May 2nd, 2018 - The Cooper Cougars are back in the playoffs this year, but they are facing an uphill climb in the first round.

The Cougars are headed up to Lubbock to take on Amarillo High for the bi-district title.

The Sandies are ranked 8th in the state and riding a 14 game winning streak.

It's not going to be easy, but they are ready for their shot.

"It's a challenge, and there is a lot of pressure because you know they're the #8 team in the state, but I think it's something that we're ready for," Ender Freeman said.

"It's playoff time. You've got to beat good teams every round so it's nothing too big and I think it's just going to make us practice even harder and focus even more."

"Really, we have nothing to lose. Everybody's expecting them to beat us so really we're the underdog but that's okay," Cody Salyers said.

"That's a good place to be instead of everybody expecting too much from you where we can just relax and go play."

"I think it's more serious. We're out playing for something now, it's not just out there to play," Jared Rodriquez said. "We're actually playing for something that we've hardly done before."

They meet at Lubbock Coronado. Game one is tomorrow at 7, game two is Friday at 4.