Cowgirls honored with Sportsmanship award

March 1st, 2018 - RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team won the American Southwest Conference team sportsmanship award that is presented by the conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

UT Dallas was selected as the East Division honoree. Men's basketball award winners were LeTourneau University in the East Division and Howard Payne in the West Division.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches and fans throughout the season.