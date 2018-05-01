Eagles begin spring football practice Monday

April 30, 2018 - Abilene High started spring football practice Monday, and the Eagles are coming off one of their worst seasons in the last 23 years in 2017.

Dusty Baker talked to the Eagles about not letting a repeat of last season happen again in 2018.

Head Coach Del Van Cox said, "These guys have put in a lot of work since the end of last season and now is the time they get to come out and start building that team that they expect for next year."

The Abilene High Eagles football team is back at, as spring practice began Monday afternoon, bringing back some familiar faces and several newer, younger faces to the group.

Cox said, "We've got quite a few kids that were sophomores last year that ended up coming up and playing, we'll probably have about 6-7 starters back on both sides of the ball."

And the Eagles will rely heavily on their upper classmen heading into the new season.

Cox said, " I expect a good, strong leadership from our senior class as well as our junior class."

Junior Juan Torres said, "We've got a lot of chemistry together so we have a bunch of young guys we can build a relationship with so I'm ready to carry that into next season."

Junior Griffin Cooke said, "We worked hard this offseason, I'm hoping I can step up and be leader this year and hoping I can coach the younger guys up."

As for expectations, the Eagles, coming off a disappointing 2017 season, begin 2018 with a clean slate, but won't let last season leave their memory.

Torres said, "Expectations for the team is to set a pace, just going into the season, first game, setting a pace."

Cooke said, "Trying to be mean, trying to be fast, trying to be strong, just everything we can be. We're going to surprise a lot of people this year, we worked really hard this offseason so I think we're ready for it."

Cox said, "They're definitely motivated, you know, it wasn't on our side last year. That's the past, but you've still got to remember it and make sure that you prepare yourself properly."

The next step toward the regular season for the Eagles is the Black and Gold Spring Game which has been set for Tuesday, May 22nd.

The 2018 season starts on August 31st for the Eagles when they travel up to the panhandle to take on Amarillo Tascosa.