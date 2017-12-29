Eula Holiday Classic: Day 1 scores, highlights

By: Mary Johnson

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 08:47 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 08:47 PM CST

December 28th, 2018 - Boys First Round: 

Eula Pirates 69
Lingleville Cardinals 46

Jim Ned Indians 54
Tolar Rattlers 27

Holliday Eagles 68
Eastland Mavericks 32

Wall Hawks 68
Breckenridge Buckaroos 52

Merkel Badgers 59
Priddy Pirates 46

Stamford Bulldogs 64
Clyde Bulldogs 47

Girls First Round:

Eastland Lady Mavericks 52
Clyde Lady Bulldogs 28

Haskell Maidens 42
Holliday Lady Eagles 15

