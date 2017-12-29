Eula Holiday Classic: Day 1 scores, highlights
December 28th, 2018 - Boys First Round:
Eula Pirates 69
Lingleville Cardinals 46
Jim Ned Indians 54
Tolar Rattlers 27
Holliday Eagles 68
Eastland Mavericks 32
Wall Hawks 68
Breckenridge Buckaroos 52
Merkel Badgers 59
Priddy Pirates 46
Stamford Bulldogs 64
Clyde Bulldogs 47
Girls First Round:
Eastland Lady Mavericks 52
Clyde Lady Bulldogs 28
Haskell Maidens 42
Holliday Lady Eagles 15
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
