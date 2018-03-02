Hermleigh's historic season ends

March 1, 2018 - The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals historic season came to a close down in San Antonio. The Lady Cardinals lost to Nazareth, 64-39 in the semifinals.

Nazareth dominated the game almost from the start, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They held the Lady Cardinals to less than 40% shooting in the game and forced 32 Hermleigh turnovers.

The game started slow for both teams with a total of nine points being scored in the first quarter. Nazareth led 7-2 at the end of the first eight minutes.

Both teams shot better to close the half, but Nazareth was able to expand the lead to 32-12 heading into halftime.

The Swiftettes expanded the lead to 22 points by the end of the third quarter, and pushed that lead to 24 by the end of the game.

Hermleigh's finishes the 2017-18 season with a 27-8 record.