Hopper leading Hermleigh in historic run

February 28th, 2018 - The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are less than 24 hours from playing in the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Dusty went up to Hermleigh to find out what's fueling the Lady Cardinals drive to history.

Kami Smith said, "Everybody will always remember who we are and who went to state."

The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are making their first appearance at the state tournament in the school's history. Former Wylie High School and Hardin-Simmons graduate Duane Hopper has led the team in his first season as head coach, and his players credit him as a major part of their success.

Morgan Digby said, "Since it was his first year here we weren't really used to him at first but the longer we've been with him, the more we've adapted to his drills and everything."

Head coach Duane Hopper said, "They just accepted me for who I was and didn't question anything I said, they just worked hard for me. They'd run through a wall for me and I appreciate that a lot."

Hermleigh's road to state started with a second round victory over Buena Vista, followed by a win over Ira in the quarterfinals, a back-and-forth one-point victory over Garden City in the semifinals, and a 41-30 point victory over Klondike in the regional final. Hermleigh's biggest test comes next against #1 Nazareth, however, the Lady Cardinals believe they are capable of making a much further run.

Hopper said, "I didn't know what we had but my goal was to make state and hopefully to win state."

Brishaya Sneed said, "At the first of the season, we set these goals and, now that it's actually becoming a reality, it's a great experience."

Smith said, "It's like family to me. We all get along, there's no drama on this team, and it's fun playing with them."

Digby said, "If we just keep our composure and we stay humble, I think we can do it at state too."

The Lady Cardinals take on the Swiftettes Thursday in San Antonio. Tip-off is at 10 am.