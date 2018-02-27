HSU sweeps double-header over East Texas Baptist

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' baseball team swept an American Southwest Conference doubleheader from East Texas Baptist, 1-0 and 2-1, to take the ASC-opening series on Monday afternoon at Woods Field in Marshall.

Game 1

The Cowboys received a great pitching performance from Taylor McMackin and Hayden Day to snap a six-game losing streak.

McMackin (1-2) worked one batter into the sixth inning and allowed no runs and four hits while striking out three to earn his first career win. Day came on in the sixth and retired all six batters he faced for his first collegiate save.

The only run of the game came in the sixth inning when Hunter Garrison led off with a double and Cade Johnson followed with an RBI single down the left field line.

Four different Cowboys had one hit each. Zach Gartner had two of the four hits for ETBU.

Blaine Parker (2-1) took the hard-luck loss allowing just one run over six innings and scattering four hits and striking out five.

Game 2

HSU wasted no time scoring in the first inning as Johnson singled with one out, Taylor Cooling walked and Dylan Sweeney drove in Johnson with a single to left. ETBU tied the game in the bottom of the first on a Seth Mikeska RBI single.

The game remained tied 1-1 until the top of the seventh when Cody Berryman had a two-out RBI triple to give the Cowboys a 2-1 lead.

Chandler Carter was solid for the Cowboys and he worked into the seventh inning. He gave up a leadoff single in the seventh inning and gave way to Day who came in and slammed the door on the Tigers for the second time on the day.

Carter allowed just one run on six hits over six innings. He struck out four to improve to 1-2 on the year. Day worked three innings and did not allow a run and just two hits and struck out three.

Elijah Perez and John Tople had two hits each for the Cowboys and Zach Gartner had three of the eight ETBU hits.

Jordan O'Bannon took the loss in relief of Jacob Marrs.

HSU is now 3-6 on the year and 2-1 in ASC play. ETBU fell to 7-6 overall and 1-2 in league play. HSU will host LeTourneau on Friday at 7 p.m. in the home opener.