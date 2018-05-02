McMurry Tennis preps for NCCAA Nationals

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 1, 2018 - GREENVILLE, S.C. - For the second time in its history, the McMurry University women’s tennis team has been selected to participate in the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) national championship tournament, it has been announced. The War Hawks are the No. 7-seed in the eight-team tourney, held May 8-11 at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.

The War Hawks (11-7) also participated in the NCCAA championships in 2015. McMurry finished second in the American Southwest Conference’s West Division this season, but was not able to compete in the league’s four-team championship tournament, because the McM athletics program is in the final year of reclassifying back to NCAA III.

McM head coach Mark Hathorn will be travelling a total of nine individuals from his 2018 roster to the NCCAA championships. The list of participants includes: Symphony Munoz (Sr./Monahans, Texas); Zayra Gomez (Jr./Andrews, Texas); Briana Perez (Jr./Stockdale, Texas); Samantha Ritz (Jr./Rowlett, Texas); Neah Garza (So./Abilene, Texas); Gabrielle Ellwanger (Fr./Magnolia, Texas); Claire Huffine (Fr./Borger, Texas); Kiara Jones (Abilene, Texas), and; Morgan Parnell (Fr./Big Spring, Texas).

The NCCAA championships will consist of round-robin pool play on Monday and Tuesday, May 8-9. The top two teams will then enter into a championship bracket, played Wednesday and Thursday (May 10-11). On Tuesday, the War Hawks will play No. 2-seed Campbellsville University (Ky.) at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 2:30 p.m. contest against No. 3-seed Dallas Baptist University. On Wednesday, McM takes on No. 6-seed Judson University (Ill.).

“I’m so excited to be going back to the NCCAA national tournament,” McM head coach Mark Hathorn said. “(Qualifying for the NCCAA tournament) was our goal from day one in the fall. Our men have been there times and this makes the second time for our women. It is a very tough and competitive field, but I scheduled a very tough spring schedule to prepare us for this by playing many NCAA Division II and good NAIA schools, along with tough NCAA III competition.

“We have had some great individual accomplishments this year with almost all of the ladies having a great record in both singles and doubles. I have told them that the post-season is a new season and we have to keep performing. We are among the final eight in the NCCAA and everybody has been winning, so hopefully we won’t leave anything on the table.”