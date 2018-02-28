Nazareth poses tall task for Hermleigh

February 27, 2018 - The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are heading to the state tournament for the first time in the schools history.

Their next task will be their biggest test of the season as they are set to take on the top ranked Nazareth Swiftettes. They've got 21 state championships and 27 trips to the state tournament.

Despite the Nazareth resume, the Lady Cardinals are not phased by the competition.

Head coach Duane Hopper said, "Nazareth is really good. It started with Lombard thirty years ago when he was really good in the 80's. The tradition has just kept going. I told the girls, it doesn't matter how many state championships they won, all that matters is being the best team."

Morgan Digby said, "Their girls are a little taller than us. They're good. They are a basketball team. They go to state every other year. We've just got to take it like it's any other game."

Brishaya Sneed said, "Going into it, we just want to stay calm because we don't want to be, 'Oh it's the number one team, and we're gonna lose,' because that's not the case. It could be anyone's game. We just want to go into the game just like we know how."

The Lady Cardinals play Nazareth on Thursday at 10 at the Alamodome.

