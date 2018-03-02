Playing tough teams in the playoffs strengthens Wylie

March 1st, 2018 - The girls playoffs are over for the Big Country, but a pair of boys teams are still rolling.

The Wylie Bulldogs play in the regional tournament tomorrow in Lubbock.

Their road to the 4th round was one of the toughest in the state.

They beat number 11 and number 7 to this point, and number 8 and maybe number 10 are next.

It's been tough, and the Bulldogs have stood up to every challenge.

"Playing those tough teams is going to make us better in the long run," Kyle Roberts said.

"We came into the year knowing we were going to have a hard year coming in, especially coming through the playoffs, having Life second round, and like I said Hirschi on Tuesday. Knowing that, that's definitely going to help us in the future."

"They've noticed it's been a challenge, but we talk all the time, if we want to be the best, you're going to have to play some really good teams," head coach Gregg Ruffin said.

"This path that we're taking with our route has been where we've had to play our best and that's just going to continue as we move forward into this weekend."

The 9th ranked Bulldogs take on number 8 Lubbock Estacado tomorrow night at Lubbock Christian at 8:30.