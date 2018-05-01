Rangers put Perez on DL

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

April 30, 2018 - Cleveland, Ohio — The Texas Rangers announced today that LHP Martin Pérez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort.

RHP José Leclerc has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take Pérez’s spot on the active roster.

Leclerc will be available in the bullpen for tonight’s series opener in Cleveland. He will be in his 3rd stint with the Rangers this season, as he was also with the club Opening Day-4/4 and 4/21-26). He was optioned to Round Rock on Friday when Tony Barnette was activated from the disabled list and did not appear in a game with the Express.

Leclerc has 6.2 scoreless innings in 5 relief appearances with the Rangers this season. The right-hander has allowed just one hit and recorded 6 strikeouts. He last worked 1.2 scoreless innings on April 23 vs. Oakland.

Pérez has gone 2-3 with a 9.67 ERA in 5 starts with the Rangers this season. He started and took the loss yesterday afternoon in Toronto. Pérez underwent arthroscopic surgery on 12/18/17 to repair a broken right radial head in his right (non-throwing) elbow.

