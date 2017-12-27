Texas ready to leave it all on the field

December 27th, 2017 - The Texas Longhorns are going bowling for the first time since 2014.

That game was not a pretty sight.

The Horns had -7 total offensive yards in their 31-7 loss to Arkansas, but that was with a completely different head coach in Charlie Strong.

This year, Tom Herman's bunch are excited to be playing in the postseason, and they're not taking anything for granted in the final game of the season.

Tom Herman said, "We just want to win. If it's hey lets go out and prove something to somebody, no we've figured that part out. We're not in the business of proving anything to anybody except the people in that locker room. Those are the only people that our team cares about what they think of them."

Tim Beck said, "I don't ever feel like this year our players at one time felt like they cashed it in ever. I felt like they played really hard, I felt like we could play smarter at times, offensively, for sure. But as far as their effort and energy and playing hard to win the game, I never felt one time that our guys didn't do that."

The Longhorns and Mizzou meet at the Texas Bowl tonight at NRG Stadium in Houston. They've got the late game. Kickoff is at 8 pm.