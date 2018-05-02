Three Wildcats honored by Southland

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 1, 2018 - FRISCO – The ACU men’s track and field team swept the Southland Conference Men’s Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors, while thrower Kayla Melgar was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Jared Williams was named Track Athlete of the Week after clocking two new personal records at the ACU Oliver Jackson Twilight. Williams took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 46.78, the top time in the league, 24th in the West Region and 46th nationally. His second personal best came in the 200m with a time of 21.53 moving him into 17th in the Southland Conference.

Kai Schmidt posted two first place finishes at the Oliver Jackson Twilight in both shot put and discus to earn Southland Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors. His mark of 190 feet, 5.0 inches in the discus is a new personal best and continues to keep him No. 1 in the Southland, seventh in the West Region and 17th nationally. Schmidt tossed a mark of 58-8.75 in shot put to give him his second first place finish of the meet.

Melgar finished top two in all three of her events at Thursday’s meet, including winning both the hammer and shot put. She posted a new PR in the hammer with a mark of 183-11.25 to move her into fourth in the Southland Conference. The junior also finished first in the shot put (48-05.25) and second in discus (176-3.00). Melgar ranks in the top four in all three of these events in the conference.

Irene Akwitti received honorable mention track athlete of the week with a new PR in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.17 to move into ninth in conference.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school's sports information director. Voting for one's own athletes is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.



