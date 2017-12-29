War Hawks Downed by NCAA II Angelo State

December 28th, 2018 - SAN ANGELO, Texas - For the fourth time this season, the youthful McMurry University men’s basketball team took on an upper division scholarship opponent on the road. While the first three were exhibitions, this time the War Hawks had to absorb the “L” in a 91-54 setback at the hands of NCAA Division II Angelo State University at the Stephens Arena.

The McMurry task was made even more difficult with senior LaRandall Scroggins on the shelf for the bulk of the contest versus ASU. Scroggins – the War Hawks leading scorer and rebounder – injured himself in pregame warm-ups. He tried to start, but was forced out after just over a minute of action.

The Rams – coached by former War Hawks assistant coach Cinco Boone – used their size advantage to the fullest. ASU out-scored McM in the paint by a 52-20 count. The War Hawks were out-rebounded 49-42. Angelo State also made things hard on McM shooting from the field, holding the War Hawks to 26 percent (17-65) shooting, while hitting 49 percent (33-67) themselves.

McM lead with 18:33 to go in the first half when Shakur Smith drained a three-ball to make it 6-5. But from that point, the Rams went on a 12-0 run over the next five minutes to extend its lead to double digits. ASU led at the half by a 51-31 margin.

Smith topped McM in scoring with 12 points. Smith drained three baskets from beyond the arc and went 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

No other War Hawk reached double-figures in points. Zacc Carter booked six points. A trio of players – Mike Williams Jr., Luke Stephenson and Colin Taylor – each chipped in five points. Brandon Bullock and Elijah Johnson added four points apiece.

Bullock, along with Johnson, Krishawn Terry and Parker Gettys, each pulled down four rebounds. Taylor grabbed three caroms.

Dedrick Berry Jr. passed off a team leading four assists.

McMurry will host Southwestern University on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader at Kimbrell Arena. The women’s game begins at 4 p.m.