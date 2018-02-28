Wylie, Eula advance to regional tourney

February 27, 2018 - CLASS 4A

Wylie 58 W.F. Hirschi 52 (Overtime)

The Wylie boys won in an instant classic in Mineral Wells against Wichita Falls Hirschi, 58-52.

The Bulldogs led by 7 points late in the game, however, WF Hirschi finished on a 10-3 run to tie it at 47 with a last second 3 to send it to overtime.

The Bulldogs outscore WF Hirschi 11-5 to prevail in overtime.

Wylie avenged an early-season loss to WF Hirschi, which proved to be one of the three losses for the Bulldogs regular season.

The Bulldogs move on to the regional tournament, where they will take on Lubbock Estacado Friday at 8:30 PM.

CLASS 3A

Brock 73 Jim Ned 34

Jim Ned struggled against the second ranked Brock Eagles Tuesday night, falling 73-34.

Brock started the night with a 13-point run, leading to their 39-point victory,

With the loss, the Indians season comes to a close in the third round.

CLASS 2A

McCamey 70 Albany 67

Lindsay 54 De Leon 44

CLASS A

Eula 78 Eden 46