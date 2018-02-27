Wylie looks to avenge loss to WF Hirschi

After defeating Life Waxahachie, Wylie now looks to avenge their early-season loss to Wichita Falls Hirschi Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs loss to WF Hirschi was one of their three losses in the regular season.

Head coach Gregg Ruffin said, "It's a chance to get somebody who beat us earlier. They were missing a few guys when they played, we were missing a few guys when we played. Hirschi's a great team, they're very athletic, and they can cause a lot of problems with their defense and so it's a just a chance for both of us who are two good teams to be at full strength and hopefully have a really good game tomorrow night."

Sam King said, "I like to call it a revenge tour because Hirschi beat us and Life Waxahachie beat us last year. We're not done yet."

Thomas Lynch said, "They're a good team, we know that, we're just going out there playing and having fun with teammates."

The Bulldogs will take on the Huskies in the Class 4A Quarterfinals at 7 PM in Mineral Wells.