KRBC AM Forecast: Thursday, March 1, 2018

This Morning: Temperatures are dropping slowly this morning as our latest cold front moves through the Big Country and brings in cooler temperatures than recent mornings. Starting the day in the 40s and 50s, so you'll want to grab the jacket before heading out the door. Northerly winds behind the front are breezy, around 10 to 20 mph with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

This Afternoon: Expect drier and cooler temperatures today thanks to yesterday afternoons and this mornings frontal passages. Highs will stay in the lower 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny to sunny skies. Winds will become northeasterly around 5 to 15 mph. A very pleasant day!

Tonight: Skies will stay clear to mostly clear tonight as winds start to become easterly overnight around 5 to 10 mph. The combination of this mornings cold front, clear skies and light winds will allow lows tonight to dip into the mid 30s. Some locations will likely dip below freezing tonight.

Average High: 64°

Average Low: 40°

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 6:36 p.m.

