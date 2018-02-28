KRBC AM Forecast: Wednesday, February 28, 2018

This Morning: Light to moderate rain moving east across the Big Country this morning. A clap of thunder and lightning possible as well. Temperatures are very warm to start the day, in the 60s with very muggy conditions. Skies are overcast with southwesterly winds around 5 to 15 mph. Grab the umbrella this morning, rain chances will continue through the morning.

This Afternoon: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon with warm and muggy conditions! Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s with southwesterly winds around 5 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. A dry line wil move also move through this afternoon and that will start to limit rain chances from west to east today and bring in some drier air.

Tonight: Temperatures will cool down to around 40 degrees tonight as our next cold front moves in early Thursday morning. This will bring breezy northerly winds by tomorrow morning.

Average High: 64°

Average Low: 40°

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 6:35 p.m.

