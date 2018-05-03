KTAB AM Forecast: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018

Thursday Afternoon: A chance for scattered storms with a possibility of a few severe throughout the Heartland. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2:00 PM. Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding. High's this afternoon will rebound to 88-90 degrees providing some fuel for storms to develop. Winds will stay breezy out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday Evening: There will be a 30% chance for showers and storms throughout the Big Country and a 50% chance for showers and storms throughout the Heartland. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and winds will have relaxed out of the South at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be 57-59 degrees.

Friday Morning:A good chance for showers and storms to continue ahead of the cold front that will arrive in the early morning hours. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.