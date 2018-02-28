KTAB AM Forecast: Wednesday, February 28th, 2018
Wednesday Morning: It'll be a mild and muggy start with temperatures starting out in the low 60's. You'll need an umbrella as you head out the door as there will be a chance for scattered showers and an isolated storm throughout the morning.
Wednesday Afternoon: Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is still a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm throughout the Heartland. It'll be a mild afternoon with high's topping out at 74-76 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the West Southwest at 5-15 with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Wednesday Evening: There will be decreasing clouds throughout the Big Country, with a slight chance for more showers and storms developing throughout the Heartland. Winds will stay breezy out of the West Southwest. The cold front will move through around midnight and overnight lows will be chilly at 40-42 degrees. Grab a jacket if your headed out this evening.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
