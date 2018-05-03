KTAB Noon Forecast: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018

Thursday Evening: Clouds will increase and skies will eventually become mostly cloudy. Winds will be light out of the South at 5-10 mph. There will be a chance for developing showers and storms ahead of the cold front mainly throughout the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be 57-59 degrees.

Friday Morning: The cold front will arrive around 7-8 AM and it'll be a bit cool in a few spots, otherwise it will be more on the muggy side. There will be a chance for showers and storms to linger throughout the morning with the best chance throughout the Heartland. Don't forget the umbrella as you head out for your morning commute.

Friday Afternoon: Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance for a few lingering showers into the early afternoon hours. Highs will top out at 72-74 degrees and winds will be out of the North Northeast at 5-10 mph.