KTAB PM Forecast: Monday, April 30, 2018
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows 64-66. Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph tonight Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 85-87 degrees. Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.
