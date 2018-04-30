Weather

KTAB PM Forecast: Monday, April 30, 2018

By: Sam Nichols

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 06:36 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 06:36 PM CDT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows 64-66. Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph tonight Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 85-87 degrees.  Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.

