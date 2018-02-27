KTAB PM Forecast: Monday, February 26, 2018

By: Sam Nichols

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 09:28 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 09:28 PM CST

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 48-49 degrees. SE winds will be 5-10 mph tonight.Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 68-69 degrees. SE winds will be 5-10 mph. We will have patchy fog and drizzle in the morning then a 20% chance for rain showers tomorrow.

