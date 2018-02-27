KTAB PM Forecast: Monday, February 26, 2018
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 48-49 degrees. SE winds will be 5-10 mph tonight.Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 68-69 degrees. SE winds will be 5-10 mph. We will have patchy fog and drizzle in the morning then a 20% chance for rain showers tomorrow.
More Stories
-
Thunderstorms will be hit and miss Tuesday night through late…
-
There is a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday with highs…
-
Isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms today with overcast…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.