KTAB PM Forecast: Thursday, December 28, 2017
Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 27-30 degrees. SE winds will be 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will begin cloudy, turning partly sunny in the afternoon with highs 56-58 degrees. SW winds will be around 5-10mph.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
