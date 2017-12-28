KTAB PM Forecast: Thursday, December 28, 2017

By: Sam Nichols

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 05:47 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 05:47 PM CST

Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 27-30 degrees. SE winds will be 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will begin cloudy, turning partly sunny in the afternoon with highs 56-58 degrees. SW winds will be around 5-10mph.
 

