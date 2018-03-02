KTAB PM Forecast: Thursday, March 1, 2018

By: Sam Nichols

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 08:23 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 08:23 PM CST

Tonight will be clear with lows around 35-37 degrees. NE winds will be 5-10mph tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs around 65-67 degrees. SE winds will be 5-10mph. 
 

