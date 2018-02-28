KTAB PM Forecast: Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 56-58 degrees. Southerly winds will be 5-10 mph tonight. There is a 30% chance for rain and thundrstorms tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 72-74 degrees. SW winds will be 5-15 G20 mph. We will have patchy fog in the morning then a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms tomorrow.

