KTAB PM Forecast: Tuesday, May 1, 2018

By: Sam Nichols

Posted: May 01, 2018 05:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:52 PM CDT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows 67-69. Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph tonight Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 89-91 degrees.  Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph. There is a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow, and a 60% chanc tomorrow night.

