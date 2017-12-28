KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 27-30 degrees. NE winds will be 5 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs 48-50 degrees. Southerly winds will be around 5-10mph.
