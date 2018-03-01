KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 44-46 degrees. West winds will shift NW 10-15 G20 mph tonight. There is a 30% chance for rain and thundrstorms tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs around 60-62 degrees. Northerly winds will be 5-15 G25 mph.
The start of March will come with beautiful weather for the Big Country.
Cooler and breezy for the first day of March
Storms move out of the area tonight, cooler air moves in early
