KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, February 28, 2018

By: Sam Nichols

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 07:33 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 07:33 PM CST

Tonight will be cloudy with lows around 44-46 degrees. West winds will shift NW 10-15 G20 mph tonight. There is a 30% chance for rain and thundrstorms tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs around 60-62 degrees. Northerly winds will be 5-15 G25 mph. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected