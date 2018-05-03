Weather

KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

By: Sam Nichols

Posted: May 02, 2018 08:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 08:44 PM CDT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows 67-69. Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph tonight Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 86-88 degrees.  Southerly winds will be 10-15mph. There is a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow morning, and a 30% chance tomorrow afternoon.
 

