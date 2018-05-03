KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows 67-69. Southerly winds will be 15-20 g30 mph tonight Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs around 86-88 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15mph. There is a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow morning, and a 30% chance tomorrow afternoon.
More Stories
-
Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning and may be…
-
Hot, windy and muggy today, but we will be watching the potential for…
-
Things are lining up for a very active night across the Big Country!