Tuesday's Wake-Up Weather: Warm and cloudy

*A Marginal Risk for severe weather possible for southeastern parts of the Big Country.*

This Morning: Cloud cover has filtered into the Big Country from the south along with an increase in low level moisture. A 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms possible for much of the region. Temperatures are in the 50s to start the day and will warm into the 60s for many later this morning. Southerly winds will be breezy at times.

This Afternoon: A 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms continues through the afternoon with overcast skies, so don't put that umbrella away! One or two of the storms could be severe with hail the main hazard today. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s today, but slightly cooler off to the east where better rain chances and more cloud cover will be. A few breaks in the clouds will be likely this afternoon further west. Southerly winds stay breezy.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight still with a slight chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms, especially the further southeast. Temperatures will stay very mild once again, cooling down into the mid 50s. Southwesterly winds will be 5 to 15 mph.

Average High: 63°

Average Low: 40°

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Sunset: 6:35 p.m.